Column: Bring on the funk: Left Nut Brewing shares magic behind its house sour

Not all bacteria is bad bacteria.

In the brewing world, introducing bacteria to the mix can transform a beer into a beautiful symphony of lively nuances and notes. It can even offer the entertainment of tricking your mind into thinking fruit was used in a beer, but in reality, it wasn’t.

For Left Nut Brewing Co. in Gainesville, the friendly bacteria, lactobacillus, has recently taken the spotlight with the release of their first house sour.

This beer was brewed with a lactobacillus culture that was cultivated inside the brewery, meaning that it’s not only one of a kind, but representative of Left Nut.