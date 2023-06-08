‘An element of nostalgia’: Hall County’s first winery owners reflect on 7 years of pouring upscale fruit wine

The very premise of Matthew and Lindsey Vrahiotes’ relationship was built on working together, and their foundation has only gotten better with time — almost like a fine country wine.
The proprietors of Sweet Acre Farms, Hall County’s first winery now celebrating seven years of business, the husband and wife started dating in March 2007 while attending Valdosta State University, and by November of the same year, they were in business together, purveying caramel apples and handcrafted candies at festivals and farmers markets.
Sweet Acre Farms Winery
Where: 7584 Bill Wilson Road Alto
Hours: 1-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 1-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 12:30-7 p.m. Sunday
More info: sweetacrefarms.com/index.html
Married in 2009, when the newlywed entrepreneurs bought their 46-acre farm 10 miles north of Gainesville in 2010, they eased into beekeeping and planted blackberries and blueberries — ingredients for their extended lineup’s homemade jams, jellies and relishes.
All while holding down full-time jobs and cultivating dreams of introducing North Georgia to a somewhat unconventional concept: fruit wine.
“We saw a hole in the market for fruit wine,” Matthew said. “We thought, ‘There’s no one concentrating on fruit wines, or a winery that’s 100% fruit wine- or country wine-minded. Maybe there’s something to this.’ We always had the belief of making fruit wines like you would a fine wine or a grape wine — no water, no concentrate, no artificial flavors. You take the fruit and you mash it just like you would a grape, you age it just like you would a grape so that we can make an upscale fruit wine.”
Contrary to what a moniker like Sweet Acre Farms might suggest, the Vrahiotes produce dry, sweet and semisweet wines “just like anybody else.”
Their watermelon wine, made with Cordele-grown watermelons stomped, fermented and aged for a year, is set to release July 1.
When the winery doors finally swung open in 2016 — following a three-year pursuit of proper state and local licensing and permits along with a Hall County zoning request — Lindsey said some of their initial patronage arrived with reservations about their new product, but the majority embraced it with nostalgia.
“A lot of people in the local area had an element of nostalgia of their dad or their grandparents making blackberry wine or muscadine wine,” she said. “We always said we’re trying to bring country wine and fruit wine out of the basement, so to speak, and provide it to the community. But there were also those that were skeptical, and we still have that, but if they give it a try, usually they are won over by multiple wines.”
That’s not to say customers don’t walk away with a wine they love — it happens, but according to Matthew, the occasion is rare.
“The wine community, at first, was a little skeptical of us,” Matthew recalled. “They’re traditional wine drinkers or winemakers. (When) some country bumpkin comes up and says, ‘I’m going to make blackberry wine and that’s what I’m going to concentrate on,’ it took them a little while to realize we’re not making a wine from concentrate — we’re making high-quality wines.”
When they opened, Matthew and Lindsey, then pregnant with their oldest daughter, Maddie, didn’t have the five-employee team that keeps the winery operating like a well-oiled machine even on its busiest weekends. Back then, it was just the two of them, until 6-year-old Maddie made her debut, attached — quite literally — to her parents’ hips as they poured wine behind the bar.
“We didn’t really have a choice,” Lindsey said. “We would stare out the window as a car would slow down and think, ‘Are they going to turn in? Please turn in,’ just praying this was going to work. And now, on a typical Saturday, there’s no time to look out the window because we’re busting. When we first built this building in the middle of nowhere, we were like, ‘Is this going to be a “If you build it, they will come” situation?’ I would say the answer to that was a resounding, ‘Yes.’”
‘Developing a lifestyle’
Among those that fanned the flames of the their dream and offered support “beyond their wildest imagination,” the Vrahioteses count Cavender Creek Vineyards and Winery’s former proprietor Raymond Castleberry, Hall County Community Development and Infrastructure Director Srikanth Yamala, Mercier Orchards in Blue Ridge, which the first wholesaler to carry Sweet Acre Farms wine — before the Sweet Acre Farms tasting room was complete, even — and Clipper Petroleum, which partnered with the couple on private label wine for the company’s convenience stores.
“To us, these are big names,” Matthew said.
“They believed in us and they gave us a chance,” Lindsey added, “and that’s really what springboarded us to where we are now.”
But perhaps the strongest supporter, and the one closest to home, may have been Nick Hoecker of Downtown Drafts.
“I grabbed a case of wine, put it on my shoulder and walked around the downtown square, and everybody told me, ‘No.’ Everywhere I went, there just wasn’t interest in it,” Matthew recounted. “But I walked into Nick’s (taproom) and Nick was like, ‘Yeah, dude, let’s try it out.’ He was somebody who really gave me the confidence of thinking, ‘Maybe I do know what I’m doing. It’s going to be OK.’
“Even to this day,” Matthew said, “It still kind of boggles my mind that we built a building that was specifically for a product — one singular product — and that product is manufactured by us on our own merit and ideas.”
As for Maddie, she learned to crawl on the tasting room floors, while her younger brother, 4-year-old Leo, first started climbing stairs on its rustic wraparound porch before welcoming their sister, 20-month-old Annabel, to the fold.
Despite the hurdles they had to overcome as trailblazers for the Hall County winemakers to come after them, Matthew and Lindsey said they’re glad they stuck with it.
“I had always thought there’s something cool about being in the record books and that my great-grandchildren could always go back and say, ‘My great-grandfather started the first winery in Hall County,’” Matthew said. “There was always a little thing in my head that said, ‘They can’t take that away from me if I actually do it.’”
And of course, the couple can’t survey the last seven years without acknowledging the COVID-19 pandemic, which conjured equal parts stress and creativity.
“We didn’t know what we were going to do,” Lindsey said. “As things were shutting down and as we shut down, we thought, ‘This may be the end.’ Now we say slushies saved our business.”
Following the state’s allowance of alcoholic beverages for carryout purposes, Sweet Acre pivoted to curbside wine slushies, which gained so much traction the tasting room now houses four slushie machines as opposed to the one in use pre-COVID.
“It was creative problem solving at its finest. People were desperate, they had a need and we filled it,” Matthew said, noting many patrons still frequent the winery solely for the slushies.
Not every marriage can withstand the fusion of work and home life, but for the Vrahiotes, it just makes sense. When asked how they make it work, the couple’s answer was threefold: Knowing where their wits’ end lies, setting priorities and balance.
“We’re very much in sync with each other,” Lindsey said. “We always say we balance each other out. Matthew’s head is always in the clouds and he always has these big ideas; I’m the one holding his feet on the ground.”
“Because her feet are firmly planted to the ground,” Matthew added. “Our relationship has been built upon working together. It has never been outside of that. It’s what brought us together. I couldn’t imagine our relationship without working together. All in all, it was about developing … a lifestyle that we had always wanted.”
For Lindsey, the reward lies in the “overwhelming feeling of happiness and gratefulness when I see my kids dancing to my dad playing music (inside the winery) and everybody behind the bar and all the bustle of customers coming in, having a good time and celebrating with us.”