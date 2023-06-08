‘An element of nostalgia’: Hall County’s first winery owners reflect on 7 years of pouring upscale fruit wine

“A lot of people in the local area had an element of nostalgia of their dad or their grandparents making blackberry wine or muscadine wine,” she said. “We always said we’re trying to bring country wine and fruit wine out of the basement, so to speak, and provide it to the community. But there were also those that were skeptical, and we still have that, but if they give it a try, usually they are won over by multiple wines.”



That’s not to say customers don’t walk away with a wine they love — it happens, but according to Matthew, the occasion is rare.

“The wine community, at first, was a little skeptical of us,” Matthew recalled. “They’re traditional wine drinkers or winemakers. (When) some country bumpkin comes up and says, ‘I’m going to make blackberry wine and that’s what I’m going to concentrate on,’ it took them a little while to realize we’re not making a wine from concentrate — we’re making high-quality wines.”

When they opened, Matthew and Lindsey, then pregnant with their oldest daughter, Maddie, didn’t have the five-employee team that keeps the winery operating like a well-oiled machine even on its busiest weekends. Back then, it was just the two of them, until 6-year-old Maddie made her debut, attached — quite literally — to her parents’ hips as they poured wine behind the bar.

“We didn’t really have a choice,” Lindsey said. “We would stare out the window as a car would slow down and think, ‘Are they going to turn in? Please turn in,’ just praying this was going to work. And now, on a typical Saturday, there’s no time to look out the window because we’re busting. When we first built this building in the middle of nowhere, we were like, ‘Is this going to be a “If you build it, they will come” situation?’ I would say the answer to that was a resounding, ‘Yes.’”