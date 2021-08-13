Who is helping Meals on Wheels overcome challenges to keep delivering to seniors





“The facility situation for Trio was out of their control,” Hood said. “I wanted to think outside the box and I wanted to figure out how we could still provide that hot meal for our clients.”

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Meals on Wheels has had to make significant changes to adapt, partly because it lost many volunteers during that time. Instead of serving hot meals five days a week, as usual, it switched to frozen meals and only one visit per week with the limited staff. After months of operating this way, it switched back to serving hot meals Monday through Thursday on July 1, but still shorthanded.

Serving hot meals again was a huge boost for the seniors Meals on Wheels serves, and Hood was not ready to go backward.

“We had the option to do frozen meals or non-perishable canned items,” Hood said. “And I’m like, ‘No we can do better. We can do more.’”

The program called on Papa’s Pizza To Go located on Dawsonville Hwy to help out.