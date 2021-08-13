Who is helping Meals on Wheels overcome challenges to keep delivering to seniors

When Meals on Wheels needed a new way to get more than 500 seniors hot meals at lunchtime, the community stepped up.
About three weeks ago, the Gainesville-Hall County Meals on Wheels program’s supplier, Trio Community Meals started having issues with its building in Habersham County, said Stepheine Hood, coordinator for the program, including problems with cooking equipment and the roof, Hood said. The organization is moving, at least temporarily, to a new place on Highway 365.
“The facility situation for Trio was out of their control,” Hood said. “I wanted to think outside the box and I wanted to figure out how we could still provide that hot meal for our clients.”
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Meals on Wheels has had to make significant changes to adapt, partly because it lost many volunteers during that time. Instead of serving hot meals five days a week, as usual, it switched to frozen meals and only one visit per week with the limited staff. After months of operating this way, it switched back to serving hot meals Monday through Thursday on July 1, but still shorthanded.
Serving hot meals again was a huge boost for the seniors Meals on Wheels serves, and Hood was not ready to go backward.
“We had the option to do frozen meals or non-perishable canned items,” Hood said. “And I’m like, ‘No we can do better. We can do more.’”
The program called on Papa’s Pizza To Go located on Dawsonville Hwy to help out.
Manager Paula Burger’s Papa’s Pizza location has supplied the Gainesville-Hall County Senior Life Center during special events for six years, Burger said, so they had experience. And they gave the program a big discount, the same as they would give schools or churches, she said.
“When (Hood) asked, I jumped on it because it’s a very good cause, and we’re honored that we could help out the seniors in Meals on Wheels,” Burger said.
Papa’s Pizza employees made 32 large pizzas and wrapped about 250 individual pizza slices in tin foil before 9 a.m., which is when they normally open, on July 26 and then again Monday Aug. 9.
To store all the pizza and keep it hot, Hood asked local QuikTrip and RaceTrac convenience stores to supply boxes that fit one slice of pizza.
Burger was busy late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning making spaghetti, called on to deliver two different hot meals this week.
On days without Papa’s Pizza, Meals on Wheels is making sandwiches and other picnic-style meals for seniors rather than frozen food, Hood said.
Burger said Papa’s Pizza has been shorthanded but never had to close the doors or cut staff hours during the pandemic.
Meals on Wheels is still understaffed, Hood said, even though it has gained about a dozen new volunteers in the last two months. It still needs more volunteers in order to deliver five days a week again.
“When we get an extra body to help run meal routes at all, it’s such a blessing,” Hood said.