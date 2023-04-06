These Hall churches listed as part of Methodist disaffiliation lawsuit

More than 180 Methodist churches in Georgia, including three in Hall County, are part of a lawsuit about disaffiliation from the North Georgia Conference.



The attorney representing the churches, David Gibbs III, called it a “collective loss of confidence in what the conferences are doing.”

The lawsuit was filed March 30 in Cobb County Superior Court against the trustees of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Three churches in Hall were listed in the lawsuit: Highlands United Methodist and Redwine United Methodist, both of Gainesville, as well as Lula United Methodist.

The Times reached out to the Gainesville churches via email for comment and the Lula church by phone, but those requests were not immediately returned.

The recent surge of churches seeking to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church began with debate over same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ clergy in the past few years.

Conference delegates voted in a 2019 national conference in St. Louis to strengthen bans on LGBTQ-inclusive practices, an addition to the growing divide among churches in the denomination.

Through what is known as Paragraph 2553 of the United Methodist Church’s “Book of Discipline,” the churches are offered a process to disaffiliate from the denomination.

Gibbs, who is the president and general counsel of the National Center for Life and Liberty, said he is currently representing roughly 2,000 United Methodist churches nationally.

If two-thirds of a church’s members vote in favor of disaffiliation, then the conference trustees negotiate a disaffiliation agreement with the local church’s trustees. That agreement is then presented at the annual conference for ratification by a majority vote, according to the lawsuit.

Seventy churches, or roughly 9% of the congregations in the North Georgia Conference, disaffiliated at the 2022 annual conference, according to the North Georgia Conference.

But in December, the North Georgia Conference said it was pausing the disaffiliation process, citing misinformation.

“This information presented to members of local churches about disaffiliation has been outside the bounds of normal and acceptable civil discourse,” according to the North Georgia Conference. “It has not only been false and misleading but has been antithetical to the concept of a gracious exit or a commitment to honoring the mission and ministry of all Christians.”

The process through Paragraph 2553 expires at the end of the year.

Gibbs said the churches believed the legal system was their only viable option.

“These churches should be allowed to follow their conscience related to their mission in ministry,” he said.

Though he could not speak for all of the roughly 200 churches for their reasons to disaffiliate, Gibbs estimated that the churches have “lost confidence in their conference to follow the ‘Book of Discipline’ and to remain faithful to traditional, scriptural teachings.”

If the churches were to leave unilaterally, there is potential for lawsuits across North Georgia, Gibbs said.

“The purpose of enacting (Paragraph 2553) was to avoid the types of harmful litigation over church property that has ensnared other Christian denominations as ideological splits have occurred with those churches,” according to the lawsuit.

Gibbs said the churches feel that staying in the denomination is “actually hurting their church.”

“A number of churches when they’ve left the denomination have actually seen major growth, a lot of excitement and energy,” Gibbs said. “These churches believe the denomination is dragging them down.”

Bishop Robin Dease of the North Georgia Conference issued a statement regarding the lawsuit.

“While we review the lawsuit with the appropriate counsel, we will refrain from sharing details, however, we are familiar with the issues,” Dease said. “Similarly, a lawsuit has been filed against the conference and its leadership by a church in Augusta.”

Dease reiterated in his note that the conference’s cabinet “discovered and observed that many local churches have been misled about the disaffiliation process” and that the information about the church leadership is “factually incorrect and defamatory.”

“We have significant concerns about this misinformation and are well aware that it has the potential to do irreparable harm,” Dease wrote.

The lawsuit is claiming a breach of contract and fiduciary duty. It is seeking injunctive relief as well as compensatory damages to be decided by a jury.

The conference will have 60 days to file a response, and Gibbs said a court date has not yet been set.