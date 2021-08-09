Want to hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail? World’s Best Adventures is offering a guided, all-inclusive backpacking experience for beginners

A new experience is coming to World’s Best Adventures, one that takes people on a four-day, three-night hike through a portion of the Appalachian Trail.



No equipment or camping background necessary, this trip only requires yourself, clothes and a sleeping bag. Food and gear are all provided. The travel company intends to launch its first all-inclusive journey this fall at a to-be-determined date.

Alex Popp, co-founder of World’s Best Adventures, will lead adventurers through Franklin, North Carolina, sharing his hiking expertise and shedding light on the nature encountered. The trail includes views of Albert and Standing Indian mountains.

“To be a beginner on the outside, it must feel pretty daunting to have to pick a trail and all the gear and find out how to cook,” Popp said. “We want to be the go-between and guide them so they don’t have to worry about all those trivial things, and give them a good experience without the hassle.”

Popp, who earned Eagle Scout rank at 17 years old, is no stranger to trekking through the outdoors, having completed the entire Appalachian Trail in 2017. The backpacker said he was exposed to hiking and camping at an early age through his parents and the Scouts.



