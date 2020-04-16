"It makes me smile thinking about those guys." Gainesville High ruled the baseball diamond with three straight titles in late 90s

They’re the baseball teams that made taking a plunge in Lake Lanier a symbol of greatness.



It all started on a warm late spring day in 1996 when the Gainesville High baseball program rallied past top-ranked Lovett for the Class 2A state title at Ivey-Watson Field. Exuberant teenagers still dressed in full uniforms, except maybe a jersey tail hanging out, made a mad dash for the cove beyond the right-field corner of the stadium to cool off in the murky water.

The impromptu celebration capped off the Red Elephants first state championship since 1978. However, it would be the first of many to come for the kids from Gainesville. The Red Elephants would run off three straight state championships from 1996-98, one of only 12 programs in the state to accomplish such a lofty mark on the diamond, based on data kept by the GHSA.

After back-to-back titles against Lovett, Gainesville swept Cook County in two games for the 1998 championship.

Three Red Elephants teams combined to win 100 games.

There were also the members of the community who poured into the program endlessly, such as Cris Carpenter, Dr. Tim Fulenwider, Durward Pennington and George Groover, among many others.

“It’s really hard to describe, to put into words what it meant to be a part of those teams,” said Hutch Evans, a right-handed starting pitcher in 1996 and 1997. “I’m 41 now, and it’s one of the highlights of my life.

“It helped turn us in to the men we are today.”

The Red Elephants dynasty of the late 90s started with a group of overachievers who took pride in being the hardest working group in the state. In Year 2 of the run, Gainesville made it a wire-to-wire affair as the state’s top team with a group of 10 seniors, beating Lovett in two games for the state title in Atlanta.

Winning the state championship in 1998 was never on the radar to start the season. Shortstop Victor Menocal, who went on to play professionally, was the only returning starter. The starting pitching staff the final year of the three-peat was completely new, after graduating Evans and Andy Hussion, who both went 13-0 as seniors.

“Playing on those teams at Gainesville was a special experience,” said Menocal, who is now a baseball agent for many high-profile players. “For me, I rank it right up there with playing in the College World Series and getting drafted.”

All three teams very different in most aspects, except for one thing: hoisting the state championship trophy and a plunge in cold water to celebrate. Even after winning the 1997 championship in Atlanta, players kept the water tradition alive, as best they could, by running off the field for a dip in the Chattahoochee River, prompting concern from coach Wayne Vickery about the water’s unforgiving current.

“I thought I would lose a player swimming in the Chattahoochee,” Vickery said.

From 1996-98, Gainesville created such a buzz among the local baseball fans and anybody who enjoyed all things Red Elephants. Every round of the playoffs the crowds swelled bigger and bigger.

They were the talk of the town.

Red Elephants players were also the best of friends, through thick and thin.

“It makes me smile just thinking about those guys,” said Deuce Roark, who was a Red Elephants assistant coach from 1994-99. “Those guys were about as close a ground of friends as can be and all had the same passion for playing baseball.”

Now retired from coaching, the basement in Vickery’s home in north Hall is an homage to all five state championship teams he coached at Gainesville and success its athletic programs attained during his time as athletics director. Each championship baseball team from 1996-2002 takes up an equal space on the wall of his man cave, framed clippings of stories and photos captured by The Times and Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Pictures show players jumping with joy, caught in a dogpile celebrating and, most distinctly, players splashing in the lake after taking the championship.

Teenagers at the time, just focused on playing baseball, players can now step back and appreciate the moments.

“I have kids who are now playing and it brings back a lot of memories,” said Hussion, who went 23-0 on the mound his final two seasons. “It definitely gets the juices going.”

High school baseball was different in the late 1990s.

Back then, there were only four classifications, making for long-standing rivalries between schools in different areas. At Gainesville, it’s arch rival were the guys from Atlanta’s affluent Lovett — a clash of opposites on many levels.

Today, there’s seven classifications and eight champions crowned by the GHSA.

“At Gainesville, we were all very tight,” said Hussion, who went on to play at Georgia. “Unique groups of extremely driven players.”

When Gainesville was playing state championships at home, it was a sea of cars packed in tight together and fans standing anywhere to catch a glimpse of the action.

“Every nook and cranny was filled,” said Roark, laughing.

In 1996, Hussion said the Red Elephants were hungry to win after losing in the state semifinal rounds in 1994 to Pierce County and Fitzgerald in 1995.

However, 1996 was a year earlier than anyone envisioned a state championship.

The final game was epic to the first state championship. Trailing to Lovett 4-3, the Red Elephants went on to score 12 runs with two outs in the third inning. Gainesville’s rally was more spectacular after chasing the Lions’ starter for ace Brent Abernathy, a second-round MLB draft pick out of high school, who was uncharacteristically shaky out of the bullpen that afternoon.

The rally snowballed when Menocal doubled down the left-field line, then Bradley Chester knocked a two-run homer.

Everyone at Gainesville was so excited when the final out was recorded against the heavily-favored Lions, a sprint down the hill to the lake ensued.

Roark, now baseball coach and athletic director at Lakeview Academy, said he even got swept up in the moment as a young assistant coach. The following day, while looking at the Atlanta Journal Constitution in the Kangaroo gas station on Thompson Bridge Road, Roark saw himself in the picture of the water celebration, captioned ‘Wet Elephants.’

“That first state championship was pretty special,” said Vickery, who also led the program to 2001 and 2002 titles.

In 1996, Hussion said the general perception is the Red Elephants were one year away from being a championship contender. Primarily juniors that year, center fielder Andy Dunagan was the only senior who started.

But the season took off with a 23-game winning streak that ended in the first game of the state quarterfinals against Chamblee.

The Red Elephants rebounded in Game 2 with Hussion’s shutout pitching, beating the Bulldogs 11-0.

In the semifinals, Gainesville made quick work of Harlem in a two-game sweep.

The championship series started with Gainesville winning 9-7. Despite a 7-0 hole in the nightcap to Lovett, Gainesville rallied with eight runs to take the lead, before coming up a run short.

The 12-run rally with two outs in the decisive third game included a first-pitch home run by sophomore Darrell Gignilliat against Abernathy, the future big leaguer for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 1997 postseason started with another gem by Gainesville’s 1-2 punch on the mound. Hussion threw a one-hitter with a grand slam at the plate in the opener against Dacula, while Evans retired the first 15 batters faced.

En route to the repeat championship, Gainesville also swept Westminster and Cartersville in the playoffs.

In Game 2 of the finals, Bradley Chester broke it open with a two-run homer.

In 1998, Gainesville had to fight and claw, just to get into the postseason.

On April 1, the Red Elephants were sitting at 2-4 in region play and were trailing Loganville 9-2 that night. Then, Gainesville exploded for 21 runs over the final four innings, winning 23-9.

Once in the playoffs, Gainesville had to continue fighting.

In Game 3 of the semifinals against Vidalia, Jason Smith broke it open with a grand slam.

Then in the championship series, the Red Elephants swept past the Hornets at Ivey-Watson. Before his final at-bat of a legendary career, Menocal received a standing ovation from the throngs of fans in attendance. He responded with a line-drive homer over the right-field wall.

With the game well in hand to decide the 1998 championship, Menocal was especially touched by the reaction from the fans before his final at-bat. He moved to Gainesville from Wilmington, N.C. before his freshman year and said the community welcomed his entire family with opened arms.

“Words can’t describe how it made me feel to get a standing ovation before my final time at the plate,” said Menocal. “I definitely got chills.”

Josh Davis added another two-run blast for the final runs, completing the three straight titles and one of the greatest runs by a program in Hall County history.

“It was just a unique time to be a part of Gainesville High baseball,” said Roark. “It was a blend of community, baseball and competition.”