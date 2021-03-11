High school highlights: West Hall and North Hall pick up region baseball wins

Two days after throwing a no-hitter, Braden Simms had a pair of hits and drove in four runs for West Hall in a 12-2 win against Dawson County on Wednesday in Oakwood. Also for the Spartans, Jackson Cooper had a pair of hits and drove in three runs.

Justin Shaffer, Ryan Svetz and Will Brannan each went 2 for 3 at the plate for West Hall.

Tyler Maynard pitched five innings and surrendered three hits to earn the win. He had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Spartans.

NORTH HALL 12, GILMER 1: Jaret Bales threw six innings and allowed two hits and one run with seven strikeouts for the Trojans on Wednesday in Ellijay. Tate Brooks went 2 for 3 at the plate for North Hall.

In the seventh inning, Hudson Barrett, Brooks, Jace Bowen, Bales, Cooper Helton and Eli Reece each drove in a run during the eight-run inning.

Up next, North Hall hosts Gilmer to complete the season series Friday in Gainesville.





