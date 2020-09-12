High school football: East Hall holds on to beat West Hall 30-22 in Oakwood

It took the East Hall football team about a quarter and a half to heat up in its first game of the season Friday night against West Hall, but after a slow start, it was all Vikings.
East Hall scored 30 unanswered points in a period of dominance that spanned from the second to fourth quarters, coming from behind to beat the Spartans 30-22 on the road.
Vikings quarterback Clete Cooper threw for three touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead the East Hall offense. West Hall's Tilil Blackwell rushed in a trio of touchdowns for the Spartans.
"We're going to have a lot of energy going into the rest of the season," Cooper said. "This game mattered. We couldn't get off to a bad start."