High school football: East Hall holds on to beat West Hall 30-22 in Oakwood
East Hall running back Matthew Lott gets caught between West Hall's Preston Smith, left, and Alijah Porchia Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, during the first half of their game at Spartan Field. - photo by Scott Rogers

It took the East Hall football team about a quarter and a half to heat up in its first game of the season Friday night against West Hall, but after a slow start, it was all Vikings.

East Hall scored 30 unanswered points in a period of dominance that spanned from the second to fourth quarters, coming from behind to beat the Spartans 30-22 on the road.

Vikings quarterback Clete Cooper threw for three touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead the East Hall offense. West Hall's Tilil Blackwell rushed in a trio of touchdowns for the Spartans.

"We're going to have a lot of energy going into the rest of the season," Cooper said. "This game mattered. We couldn't get off to a bad start."

