High school basketball: Flowery Branch girls beat top-ranked Jefferson

Shaina Kriews scored 12 points and Bella Brick added 11 for the Flowery Branch girls in a 46-40 win against top-ranked Jefferson on Saturday. The Lady Falcons (7-12, 4-4 Region 8-4A) jumped to a 12-5 lead after the first quarter and kept it at double-digits for halftime.

CHESTATEE BOYS 80, WEST HALL 62: Peyton Phillips made nine 3-pointers for a game-high 27 points and Hugh Pruitt added 21 points on Saturday. Ethan Popham finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for the War Eagles.

EAST HALL GIRLS 49, NORTH OCONEE 44: Callie Dale scored 18 points and Alexis Burce added 14 for the Lady Vikings on Saturday. Up next, East Hall hosts Jefferson on Tuesday in Gainesville.

