Cherokee Bluff boys take second place at Area championship

Jackson Wyrick and TJ Harris each carded a 73 for the Cherokee Bluff boys as it took second place at the Area championship on April 25 at Apple Mountain.
Also for the Bears, Levi Huff shot a 74 and Caleb Vancil had a 77.
Cherokee Bluff’s boys earn a spot to place in the Class 3A championship meet May 16-17 at Bartram Trail in Evans.
For the Lady Bears, Hall County champion Alisa Pressley carded a 72 at the Area champion and earned a spot as an individual qualifier for the state championship meet at Belle Meade Country Club in Thomson.