By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Cherokee Bluff boys take second place at Area championship
Hall County champion Alisa Pressley qualifies for state meet next month in Thomson
Bluff golf 2022
The Cherokee Bluff boys golf team took second at the Area championship meet on Monday at Apple Mountain. Photo courtesy Brian Pope

Jackson Wyrick and TJ Harris each carded a 73 for the Cherokee Bluff boys as it took second place at the Area championship on April 25 at Apple Mountain. 

Also for the Bears, Levi Huff shot a 74 and Caleb Vancil had a 77. 

Cherokee Bluff’s boys earn a spot to place in the Class 3A championship meet May 16-17 at Bartram Trail in Evans. 

For the Lady Bears, Hall County champion Alisa Pressley carded a 72 at the Area champion and earned a spot as an individual qualifier for the state championship meet at Belle Meade Country Club in Thomson. 


Friends to Follow social media