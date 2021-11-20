Flowery Branch doomed by big first-half plays in second-round playoff loss to Perry

Flowery Branch wasn’t able to keep Perry from making big plays in the first half — three to be exact — in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday in Perry.
And trailing by 35 at halftime was too much for the Falcons (8-4) to overcome in a 42-7 loss to the No. 5 Panthers (11-1) in Perry.
With the loss, Flowery Branch’s season is finished.
Early in the first quarter, Flowery Branch had a bit of momentum.
On Perry’s first offensive possession, Falcons defensive back Franky Perez picked off a pass.
However, that energy didn’t last.
In the first quarter, Virginia Tech commit Daequan Wright had a 59-yard touchdown grab for Perry, then he ran it in for another touchdown before the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Wright threw and completed a pass for an 82-yard score.
On the final play of the first half, Perry’s Trey Wright had a 70-yard interception return for a score.