Flowery Branch doomed by big first-half plays in second-round playoff loss to Perry
David Renard
Flowery Branch quarterback David Renard runs with the ball against St. Pius X on Aug. 20 in Atlanta. Photo by Kevin Mumpower

Flowery Branch wasn’t able to keep Perry from making big plays in the first half — three to be exact — in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday in Perry. 

And trailing by 35 at halftime was too much for the Falcons (8-4) to overcome in a 42-7 loss to the No. 5 Panthers (11-1) in Perry. 

With the loss, Flowery Branch’s season is finished. 

Early in the first quarter, Flowery Branch had a bit of momentum. 

On Perry’s first offensive possession, Falcons defensive back Franky Perez picked off a pass. 

However, that energy didn’t last. 

In the first quarter, Virginia Tech commit Daequan Wright had a 59-yard touchdown grab for Perry, then he ran it in for another touchdown before the end of the first quarter. 

In the second quarter, Wright threw and completed a pass for an 82-yard score. 

On the final play of the first half, Perry’s Trey Wright had a 70-yard interception return for a score. 


