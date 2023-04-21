High school baseball: Lanier Christian closes out regular season in style with a win over Johnson Ferry Christian

Lanier Christian used a six-run outburst in the fourth inning and five more runs in the fifth to cruise to a 12-2 victory over Johnson Ferry Christian on Thursday.

Gavin Strabala and Camden Hohman had three hits apiece to lead a 16-hit attack for the Lightning (13-4), who will host the first round of the GAPPS state playoffs against Creekside Christian next Thursday at Chestatee High School's Lynn Cottrell Complex.



Carter Raulerson, Isaac Dinn, Tres Criste, and Titus Lulinski also had multiple hits for Lanier Christian, while Joshua Waymack and Drew Kalinauskas added a hit each. Dinn, Strabala, and Criste each drove in two runs on the day.

Dinn picked up the win on the mound, allowing just two hits and no earned runs and fanning five out of the bullpen, and combined with starter Barry Waymack to allow just four hits overall on the day.