Baseball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff opens with win against Lanier

Lucas Tritt threw three hitless innings of relief for Cherokee Bluff in a 4-2 win against Lanier on Monday.
Braxton Beal threw the first four innings, allowing three hits and both runs to earn the win.
On Wednesday, Cherokee Bluff plays host to Hart County at 5:55 p.m.
GAINESVILLE 5, HABERSHAM CENTRAL 3: Will Barrett connected on a walk-off home run for the Red Elephants on Tuesday at Ivey-Watson Field. Gainesville scored all five runs in the final two innings of the season opener.
WEST HALL 7, CHESTATEE 1: Nick Sturm had a home run and drove in three runs for the Spartans (1-0) on Monday. Matthew Griffin and Justin Shaffer each had a hit and scored twice for West Hall.
On the mound, Alex Holman threw five innings and allowed just three hits with eight strikeouts.
