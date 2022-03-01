Baseball scoreboard: Bales sharp on the mound for North Hall in win against Chestatee

Jaret Bales threw four innings for North Hall and allowed just two hits with four strikeouts in a 5-0 win against Chestatee on Monday. Baker Dyer came in to throw three innings of scoreless relief for the Trojans.
Ajay Jones, Jace Bowen and Bales each had a pair of hits for the Trojans.
Hunter Brooks added a double for North Hall.
Nolan Turner finished with a pair of hits for the War Eagles.
CHEROKEE BLUFF 11, HEBRON CHRISTIAN 1: Caleb Piland got the start and threw three innings and allowed two hits and a run for the Bears on Monday.
Piland also drove in three runs on two hits for Cherokee Bluff. Ty Corbin, Jacob Vokal and Brody Beal each added a pair of hits for the Bears.
WEST HALL 12, JOHNSON 0: Matthew Griffin was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs for the Spartans on Monday. Cooper Tapp and Alex Holman each added two RBIs for West Hall.
Tapp threw three innings and allowed one hit on five strikeouts.
GREATER GWINNETT CHRISTIAN 3, LANIER CHRISTIAN 1: The Lightning pushed a run across the plate in the first inning with hits from Camden Hohman, Barry Waymack and Gavin Strabala.
Hohman threw five innings with five strikeouts and allowed three hits for Lanier Christian.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.