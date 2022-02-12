Opinion: How progressives are improving the country

Dick Biggs' recent letter "Progressives are ruining the country" repeatedly references his Christian faith. It reminds me of Frances Fite's letter from Dec. 10, 2019, in which she suggested members of the left are referencing their religious beliefs to try to win voters.

Biggs repeats a common conservative allegation that Critical Race Theory is being taught (in some disguised form) in our schools.

It's convenient timing for recently announced Republican legislation intended to ban CRT even at our universities. That foolish policy could forbid teaching about the biggest critical race event in U.S. history when President Abraham Lincoln freed all slaves with the Emancipation Proclamation.

It should be apparent that Biggs' CRT allegation is focused on Black people, as are recent letters from Mike McConnell (Dems are leading people of color astray), and Frances Fite, who suggested Black men who abuse women are the "cause celebre of the left."

Is this shared theme a coincidence? I don't know. What I do believe is Republicans want to depress Black voter turnout for the next election. I base this on highly restrictive voting laws recently enacted by Republicans.

In closing, Biggs asks "Can you progressives honestly say how these liberal biases have made America a better nation?" Yes, I think so.

Progressive Ralph Nader pioneered auto and transportation safety reforms. He helped create the Clean Water Act, Consumer Product Safety Act and the Freedom of Information Act. Progressives gave women the right to vote. During the civil rights struggle, President Lyndon Johnson gave us affirmative action as part of subsequent civil rights legislation offering upward mobility for minorities and ensuring their right to vote with the Voter Rights Act of 1965.

Progressives gave us our national parks, monuments and wildlife refuges. Progressive reforms improved conditions for the American worker, businessman and stock investor. Capitalism works best when it is tempered with some socialism — typically appearing in the form of government regulations. That's how we got the five-day, 40-hour work week, the eight-hour work day, minimum wage, overtime, Social Security, standardized workplace safety rules, laws regulating industrial pollution, laws against discrimination in hiring and laws against child labor. Liberals gave us laws against insider trading on Wall Street. They gave us the basis for our public elementary and high school education systems.

Prior to these liberal ideas, education was limited and expensive. Typically only children of wealthy families were provided an education. Most children of commoners went to the coal mines or cotton fields. Liberals might say "that isn't fair," while the conservative reply would be "life isn't fair".

The lesson for us is the world becomes what we choose to make of it. But for this to happen, we must be the change we wish to see in the world. One place to be that change is the voting booth. My advice is vote. Your rights may depend on it.





Bruce Vandiver

Lula