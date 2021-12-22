Opinion: Elections board could use some changes

Over the past couple of years, the Hall County Board of Elections and Registration has made regional and local news for interesting reasons. The board voted for bilingual ballots before voting against bilingual ballots. The public questioned defective audit tapes and an Atlanta news team recorded the debacle. The board sued Hall County over disciplinary processes. Now, the county is at odds over board member selection.



I agree with making changes to the appointments by adding a selection process. We might not need to interview potential board members, but I have never understood why a political party, any political party, should have exclusive power of appointment.

I do like the current members but I have called them all “stinkers” for how they seemingly say and do things with little consequence. The online urban dictionary contains a definition of stinker as “a man who is charming, magnetic and often manipulative. Women’s clothes fly off for a stinker and men will follow him into battle because he is just that cool. A stinker rarely gets caught with his hand in the cookie jar, but if he does, an intoxicating look or a clever remark gets him off scot free.”

My apology to the “charming, magnetic” and beautiful female member of the board. She is not in any way a stinker.

As Hall County grows in population, wealth and diversity, our local government bodies must grow in terms of professionalism and performance. Our communities are best served by improving our quality of life with broader participation in government policy making. Please make changes in tenure and appointments to the Hall County Board of Elections.

Michael W. Parker

Flowery Branch