Editorial: No words are sufficient for school tragedy, but partial answers implemented together may do some good

There are 26 letters in the English alphabet.



No selected combinations of those 26 letters, no juxtaposition of their order, no editing or arranging of syllables, is sufficient to convey the pain and suffering and loss and bewilderment associated with a mass shooting of elementary school students.

None. Words are just not sufficient.

Senseless. Tragic. Evil. Sick. Heartbreaking. Soul crushing. All of those choices and many more apply, but none are sufficient.

Sadly, another word applies as well, one we’ve become too willing to accept.

Repetitive.

It keeps happening. We keep throwing words at the problem, and it keeps happening.

As a nation, are we truly so impotent as to accept as unavoidable the sort of mass shootings in our nation’s schools that have claimed the lives of 175 children and adults since 2008? The evidence would indicate such is the case.

After every such event there is ample finger pointing – the guns are to blame, society is to blame, mental health is to blame, lawlessness is to blame, godlessness is to blame, evil is to blame. Take your pick, choose a side, let the debate begin anew and throw more words at the problem.

But one thing is for certain. The 19 children and two adults killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday weren’t to blame. And during the 40 minutes of gunfire that terrorized everyone inside that supposedly secure school building, words provided no cover to prevent children from being killed.

At one extreme, the anti-gun forces want to blame each subsequent school tragedy on inanimate hunks of metal and look quixotically for ways to remove them from the world, believing that doing so would result in a fantasy land of love and peace.

At the other extreme, the pro-gun forces want to believe, in spite of evidence to the contrary, that the guns that fire the bullets aren’t really the cause of death and that doing anything about their existence would fracture forever the foundation upon which the country sits.

Somewhere in the middle there has to be an answer with which the children can live. But it’s clear at this point that no one seems really serious about finding it, because we’ve obviously had plenty of opportunities to do so and have failed.

Columbine. Sandy Hook. Parkland. Uvalde.

More words, each dripping with blood and emotion and pain and fear and anger and death.

Are we going to do something this time?