Why Athens route is preferred over Hall County for high-speed rail





mailto:jgill@gainesvilletimes.com

Hall County appears out of the running for proposed high-speed passenger rail between Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C.

Officials now favor a route running through Athens that “best meets the purpose and need of the project” in several ways, including that it “would improve overall regional connectivity,” according to a June report by the Georgia Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Transportation.

Also, the Greenfield Corridor Alternative, as the Athens route is known, “would provide a safe and reliable alternative mode, resulting in improved energy efficiency and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.”

The preferred Greenfield route between Athens and Atlanta hasn’t been decided but could run through either Suwanee or Lawrenceville in Gwinnett County, according to the report.

While officials favor Athens, the project “is in the very early stages of a concept, so who knows down the road what all could change,” said Joseph Boyd, transportation planning director for the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The MPO, which is Hall’s lead transportation planning agency, “will be watching with interest to see where this project goes from here,” Boyd said.

Hall is part of the Southern Crescent Alternative, which would run primarily on a Norfolk Southern railroad line coming out of Atlanta. The route would go through Toccoa into South Carolina and North Carolina.

A third alternative that’s been in consideration would largely follow Interstate 85 in Georgia.

In agency and public comments concerning the three routes, the Athens one was, by far, the most popular.

It was supported in 957 of 1,260 comments, or 76%, according to the report.



