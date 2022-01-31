Local officials look to TSPLOST sales tax to help mitigate traffic issues in Gainesville

Local officials may push for a new sales tax referendum in 2023 to fund transportation projects that could divert trucks and other traffic around Gainesville.

“I’m not a big tax guy, but when we’re trying to figure out how to move traffic faster through our community — either widening lanes, new routes, bypasses — you’re talking millions of dollars,” Mayor Sam Couvillon said.

TSPLOST is a special purpose local option sales tax, up to a one-penny sales tax, for transportation projects and includes exemptions for the sale of gasoline, motor vehicles and other transportation-related items.

The Georgia Mountains Region, a 13-county district that includes Hall County, rejected a TSPLOST referendum in 2012 with a 75% no vote. At the time, part of the push against the tax came from the Lanier Tea Party Patriots, who called the tax “unconstitutional,” and said that the region didn’t need a tax increase during hard economic times.

But in 2015, the state legislature allowed single counties to trigger a referendum, and Couvillon said this should be something Hall County attempts soon.

Currently, 32 counties have a single-county TSPLOST and 64 counties have the tax as part of a regional TSPLOST. But few in the area have signed on. Lumpkin County is the only Hall neighbor who has a TSPLOST, and few in the North Georgia area have implemented it since 2015.

Couvillon has received emails from residents saying they don’t want to become “the next Gwinnett County,” and people voice similar complaints at Hall County commissioner meetings with worries that dense developments and warehouses will make roads increasingly congested, with too much truck traffic.