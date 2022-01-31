Local officials look to TSPLOST sales tax to help mitigate traffic issues in Gainesville

Local officials may push for a new sales tax referendum in 2023 to fund transportation projects that could divert trucks and other traffic around Gainesville.
“I’m not a big tax guy, but when we’re trying to figure out how to move traffic faster through our community — either widening lanes, new routes, bypasses — you’re talking millions of dollars,” Mayor Sam Couvillon said.
TSPLOST is a special purpose local option sales tax, up to a one-penny sales tax, for transportation projects and includes exemptions for the sale of gasoline, motor vehicles and other transportation-related items.
The Georgia Mountains Region, a 13-county district that includes Hall County, rejected a TSPLOST referendum in 2012 with a 75% no vote. At the time, part of the push against the tax came from the Lanier Tea Party Patriots, who called the tax “unconstitutional,” and said that the region didn’t need a tax increase during hard economic times.
But in 2015, the state legislature allowed single counties to trigger a referendum, and Couvillon said this should be something Hall County attempts soon.
Currently, 32 counties have a single-county TSPLOST and 64 counties have the tax as part of a regional TSPLOST. But few in the area have signed on. Lumpkin County is the only Hall neighbor who has a TSPLOST, and few in the North Georgia area have implemented it since 2015.
Couvillon has received emails from residents saying they don’t want to become “the next Gwinnett County,” and people voice similar complaints at Hall County commissioner meetings with worries that dense developments and warehouses will make roads increasingly congested, with too much truck traffic.
Part of the benefit, Couvillon said, is Gainesville receives about 30% of its sales tax revenue from people who live outside the county. Over TSPLOST’s five year span, it could bring in hundreds of millions of dollars for transportation projects.
“If we do a property tax increase, then the only people who are paying that portion are the people who own property,” he said. “If you do a consumption tax like the TSPLOST, then everybody is paying their fair share, and when you really drill down on Gainesville-Hall County, we’re a recipient where we would probably be getting a 30% discount, … because 30% of our sales tax is paid for by our neighboring counties.”
But a vote would have to be triggered by the county with projects clearly outlined on the ballot.
Chairman Richard Higgins said that he met with Gainesville and Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce officials in the middle of last year about TSPLOST. He would support the tax, and said he was planning for a vote in March of 2023. He didn’t want to hold the referendum during a major election year.
Chamber President Kit Dunlap said they would be exploring the need for a TSPLOST, projects and community input in the next few months.
State offices are up for election in the fall, including a high-profile governor’s race, and two county commissioner seats. Commissioner Shelly Echols is vacating her District 3 seat to run for state senate, and District 1 Commissioner Kathy Cooper will be up for re-election in November.
“Timing is everything,” Higgins said. “We need all the transportation dollars we can get, but you want to make good decisions about when to have (a vote).”
County officials said that they’re still a ways off from figuring out what projects could look like.
“If and when we get to that point, the county will be working closely with the cities to make sure that we come with a list that enhances the overall transportation network for the entire region,” said Srikanth Yamala, the county’s interim planning director.
To push for policies like TSPLOST, Couvillon said that he has committed to quarterly meetings with the county, which would include Higgins, one other city council member, a county commissioner, Gainesville’s city manager and the county administrator. Past mayors have not done this, he said. “That’s where we will voice our opinion on topics like this,” he said.
With or without a TSPLOST vote, one boon for traffic problems could be federal money coming in from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Interim Financial Services Director Zach Propes said the county still doesn’t know how much money it will receive from the legislation passed by Congress in November, but more details could emerge this spring.
With the inland port coming to Gainesville soon and massive growth throughout the county, especially in South Hall, Couvillon said that a bypass to take truck traffic around Gainesville could be one of the best uses of potential TSPLOST funds.
“I would want to see how we could work together to find routes to pull traffic out of the city of Gainesville,” Couvillon said. “Can we find something that would help with the truck traffic that comes all the way down (State Route) 365, comes down onto Jesse Jewell (Parkway) onto Green Street and goes north on Highway 60 to Murrayville? Is there an alternate route that we can explore that we can help fund?”
Former mayor Danny Dunagan similarly advocated for a Gainesville bypass that would divert traffic from the city. The Sardis Connector will likely help to that effect in the meantime. The 3.5 mile road will connect from the intersection of Sardis and Chestatee roads north to State Route 60 near the intersection of Mount Vernon Road.
The county has acquired about 65% of the 159 parcels of land it needs to finish right of way acquisitions late this summer, Interim Director of Public Works Bill Nash wrote in an email to The Times.
Improvements to Spout Springs Road would help traffic issues as well, but the first phase of widening the South Hall road was delayed another year in November 2021, to be completed in late 2022. The improvements would widen Spout Springs from two lanes to four lanes from Hog Mountain Road and Union Circle
Phase two, which would widen the road from Union Circle to Thompson Mill Road, hasn’t been funded yet.
“On building roads, it takes forever and it takes a tremendous amount of money,” Higgins said. “It just takes forever to do anything.”