The latest on work that shut Main Street down this month in Flowery Branch

Main Street may not be a pain street much longer for Flowery Branch businesses.

The road, closed partially or fully since July for downtown improvements, appeared much closer to reopening Friday, Aug. 26, as crews busily put down fresh asphalt between Railroad Avenue and Church Street.

Even with signs pointing visitors to Main Street with the message that businesses were still open, pedestrian traffic has been scarce.

“It's been a long, tough month-and-a-half with Main Street closed,” said Janet Upchurch, owner of Sample Pleasures Art, Antiques and Gifts at the corner of Main and Railroad, on Friday. “Thankfully, Main Street is finally getting paved today, and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Flowery Branch closed half of Main Street in July to put down new sidewalks in front of a new city-owned retail-apartment building. The entire street was closed Aug. 8 for repaving.

The sidewalks, which will allow outside dining for planned restaurants in the city-owned building, and the new pavement are part of a larger downtown improvement project.

Flowery Branch also plans to add parking and sidewalks on Railroad Avenue and a pedestrian plaza between the apartment-retail building and the historic depot on Main. The plaza will connect Main Street to a pavilion that will house the city’s farmer’s market and other outdoor events.

Also in the first wave of improvements is a new amphitheater off Church Street. Construction is well underway there.

A second phase is being planned, including a multi-use trail and new park off Church between Spring and West Chestnut streets.

“Hopefully, the other projects will be finished soon, and Main Street and downtown Flowery Branch will be the vibrant, happy place we have all been working toward,” Upchurch said.