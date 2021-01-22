By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Delays expected next week at Browns Bridge project. Here’s why
Motorists on Browns Bridge Road will notice a traffic shift on Friday to the new Browns Bridge on State Route 369. Crews will be completing the pavement markings Friday morning along with other signage installations that will allow them to move traffic to the new bridge. - photo by Scott Rogers

Motorists traveling Browns Bridge Road/Ga. 369 at the Hall-Forsyth County line should expect delays next week.

Single-lane closures are set for Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 25-26, on Ga. 369 as part of a bridge construction project, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation press release Friday, Jan. 22.

Weather permitting, the closures are scheduled for 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. each of those days.

The closures are taking place so that crews can pour concrete for the new two-lane, 0.8-mile bridge crossing the Chattahoochee River.

The project is expected to be completed by June 2021.

