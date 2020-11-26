By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Two Flowery Branch residents injured in fatal crash
PoliceLights

Authorities say two Flowery Branch residents were transported to the hospital Wednesday night after a head-on crash on McEver Road that killed a Sugar Hill resident.

Leonardo Cruz-Venegas, 28, and his passenger, Dawson Ramsey Davis, 19, both of Flowery Branch were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville after the crash, according to a news release from Georgia State Patrol. Authorities said Davis’ injuries were serious, while Cruz-Venegas’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Sophia Garcia, 19, of Sugar Hill was in the second vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Georgia State Patrol said troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on McEver Road, north of Lake Run Drive, at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. An investigation of the crash found the Toyota Corolla that Cruz-Venegas had been driving northbound crossed over the center line of the road and struck head-on the Volkswagen Jetta that Garcia had been driving.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and charges are pending, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Create your own user feedback survey
Regional events