Two Flowery Branch residents injured in fatal crash

Authorities say two Flowery Branch residents were transported to the hospital Wednesday night after a head-on crash on McEver Road that killed a Sugar Hill resident.

Leonardo Cruz-Venegas, 28, and his passenger, Dawson Ramsey Davis, 19, both of Flowery Branch were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville after the crash, according to a news release from Georgia State Patrol. Authorities said Davis’ injuries were serious, while Cruz-Venegas’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Sophia Garcia, 19, of Sugar Hill was in the second vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Georgia State Patrol said troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on McEver Road, north of Lake Run Drive, at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. An investigation of the crash found the Toyota Corolla that Cruz-Venegas had been driving northbound crossed over the center line of the road and struck head-on the Volkswagen Jetta that Garcia had been driving.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and charges are pending, according to Georgia State Patrol.