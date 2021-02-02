These 6 people were killed in Gainesville nitrogen leak

The six people killed Thursday, Jan. 28, in a nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group have been identified by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Several efforts have been organized to help the families of those killed.



The six victims, five men and one woman, were:



Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera

Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville was born in Guanajuato, Mexico, and was of the Catholic faith, according to his obituary with Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Services are planned Thursday at St. John Paul II Catholic Mission. The Times is working to speak further with his family.

Corey Alan Murphy

Murphy, 35, of Clermont, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, was a production superintendent with Foundation, according to his obituary with Norris-New Funeral Home in Kentucky.

He served in the U.S. Army and National Guard, including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and was of the Methodist faith, according to the obituary. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

Donations are being accepted for the Cara and Cassidy Murphy Scholarship Fund C/O First and Farmers National Bank. Services are planned in Kentucky. Efforts by The Times to reach his family have been unsuccessful.

Nelly Gisel Perez-Rafael

Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville was born in Ixmiquilpan, Hidalgo, Mexico, according to her obituary with Memorial Park Funeral Home. She worked in quality control at Foundation and was of the Catholic faith. She leaves behind a daughter. Funeral service details are incomplete. Efforts by The Times to reach his family have been unsuccessful.

Saulo Suarez-Bernal

Suarez-Bernal, 40, of Gainesville, was born in Tamaulipas, Matamoros, Mexico and was of the Christian faith, according to his obituary with Memorial Park Funeral Home. Services are planned for Thursday at the funeral home. The Times is working to speak further with his family.

Victor Vellez

Information was not available for Vellez, 38, of Gainesville.

Edgar Uriel Vera-Garcia

Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville, was born in Cerro Azul, Veracruz, Mexico, and raised by his grandmother, according to his obituary with Memorial Park Funeral Home. He leaves behind a wife and three children along with other family members. A funeral mass is planned Wednesday at St. John Paul II Catholic Mission. The Times has spoken with family members who requested privacy at this time.