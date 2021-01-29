BREAKING
These 6 people were killed in Gainesville nitrogen leak
The six people killed Thursday, Jan. 28, in a nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group have been identified by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Full Story
How to help those affected by liquid nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group in Gainesville
01302021 PRIME 1.jpg
Candles and flowers are left along Centennial Drive near Foundation Food Group Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in memory of the six who died from a nitrogen leak at the plant. - photo by Scott Rogers

A fundraising account was set up to help the families of the six people killed and others injured in the Thursday, Jan. 28, nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group in Gainesville.

The Gofundme account is to “support the medical, legal and family expenses of impacted families,” according to the page. On Friday morning, the Hall County Sheriff's Office identified the six people killed in the incident.

“The poultry plant where this incident occurred is part of Georgia's prolific meatpacking industry — the largest source of employment in Gainesville and the surrounding region,” according to the fundraiser. “These factories rely disproportionately on the labor of immigrants and people of color. Unfortunately, despite recognizing the necessity of this labor, few protections or systems of support exist for these vulnerable community members.”

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, the fundraiser had $6,274 in donations.

A prayer vigil is also planned for 4 p.m. Jan. 30 outside the plant, according to Art Gallegos with the Latinos Conservative Organization.

Northeast Georgia Health System spokesman Sean Couch said Friday morning that there were still four patients at Gainesville’s Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Three were in critical condition, while one was in fair condition.

The Times is continuing to update this developing story.

01302021 PRIME 6.jpg
Foundation Food Group, pictured Jan. 29, 2021. Hall County Fire Services and Gainesville Fire were called out to the plant on Memorial Park Drive in Gainesville after 10 a.m. Jan. 28, 2021, to a report of burns. Firefighters discovered a large number of employees who had evacuated the building. - photo by Scott Rogers

