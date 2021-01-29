How to help those affected by liquid nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group in Gainesville

A fundraising account was set up to help the families of the six people killed and others injured in the Thursday, Jan. 28, nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group in Gainesville.
The Gofundme account is to “support the medical, legal and family expenses of impacted families,” according to the page. On Friday morning, the Hall County Sheriff's Office identified the six people killed in the incident.
“The poultry plant where this incident occurred is part of Georgia's prolific meatpacking industry — the largest source of employment in Gainesville and the surrounding region,” according to the fundraiser. “These factories rely disproportionately on the labor of immigrants and people of color. Unfortunately, despite recognizing the necessity of this labor, few protections or systems of support exist for these vulnerable community members.”
As of 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, the fundraiser had $6,274 in donations.
A prayer vigil is also planned for 4 p.m. Jan. 30 outside the plant, according to Art Gallegos with the Latinos Conservative Organization.
The Times is continuing to update this developing story.
