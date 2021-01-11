Authorities looking for runaway Clermont teen

Authorities are looking for a Clermont teen who ran away from home this past weekend.

Kevin Michael Willis, 16, was last seen Saturday, Jan. 9, at his home in the 8700 block of Moss Hill Drive in Clermont, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

“Investigators have concern Kevin may harm himself,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray jogging pants and black Nike shoes.