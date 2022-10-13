Who’s running for U.S. House 9th District? Get to know these two candidates

The Times is presenting candidates’ positions on local issues in print editions ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Early voting begins Oct. 17.

What to know about this race: When district lines were redrawn after the 2020 census, 9th District Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, was drawn into the 10th District. Congressional candidates can run in any district as long as they live in the same state, and Clyde announced he would continue to run for his seat in the 9th. He won the GOP primary in May and Democrat Mike Ford was unopposed in the primary, so they face each other in the Nov. 8 election.

How to vote: District 9 covers much of Northeast Georgia, including all of Hall County. Check your district at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.



