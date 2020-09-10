700 gallons of sewage spill near Chicopee Village

About 700 gallons of sewage spilled into a creek between Palmour Drive and Chicopee Village on Wednesday, Sept. 9, Gainesville Water Resources reported Thursday.



A sewer line clogged with grease caused the spill into E.T. Creek, a tributary of the North Oconee River. The problem was discovered at about 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, and crews stopped the overflow within about 20 minutes, according to a city news release.

Wednesday’s spill was relatively small, according to Brian Wiley, environmental services manager with Gainesville Water Resources.



Signs of the spill were found on the ground and in the creek, but no dead or distressed aquatic life was present, according to the news release.

Downstream of the spill site, dissolved oxygen levels were 6.24 milligrams per liter, and the pH was 7.48, according to Wiley. The goal for dissolved oxygen levels is at least 5 milligrams per liter, and a pH between 6 and 8 is ideal, he said. Upstream of the spill site, dissolved oxygen levels were at 8.05 milligrams per liter, and the pH was 7.88, Wiley said.

Crews cleaned the area and applied lime and hay. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified, according to the news release.

