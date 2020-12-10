Dahlonega man recovering from injuries suffered while helping family escape fire

Brandy Slater woke up Nov. 30 to a strange smell in her Flanders Road home in Dahlonega, and woke her husband Brandon.

“When he woke up, he opened our bedroom door, and as soon as he did he said, ‘Oh my God, the house is on fire,” Brandy Slater said.

Brandon Slater ran down the hallway to get their three boys out.

“He went and busted out my youngest two kids’ bedroom window … and he was punching it and kicking it trying to bust it open,” Brandy Slater said. “I’m guessing that’s how he hurt his arm and his hand so bad.”