How several groups are trying to help save lives on Lake Lanier

Safety on Lake Lanier is getting a boost with 180 new life jackets being added at Army Corps of Engineers parks.

The life jackets will be housed at stations around the lake, available free to those preparing to venture out on the water, and with the hope users will return them when they’re done.

“Yes, they do disappear,” Corps Ranger Steve Cahn said. “That’s why we constantly replenish through (various) means.”

He quickly added: “We really don’t care if they disappear. If somebody is going to wear it and it’s going to save somebody’s life, it doesn’t matter where it goes. Obviously, we know when somebody drowns, but we never know when the life jacket saves somebody.”