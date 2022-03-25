How several groups are trying to help save lives on Lake Lanier

Safety on Lake Lanier is getting a boost with 180 new life jackets being added at Army Corps of Engineers parks.
The life jackets will be housed at stations around the lake, available free to those preparing to venture out on the water, and with the hope users will return them when they’re done.
“Yes, they do disappear,” Corps Ranger Steve Cahn said. “That’s why we constantly replenish through (various) means.”
He quickly added: “We really don’t care if they disappear. If somebody is going to wear it and it’s going to save somebody’s life, it doesn’t matter where it goes. Obviously, we know when somebody drowns, but we never know when the life jacket saves somebody.”
The 180 life jackets were donated this week by Safe Kids Northeast Georgia, a nonprofit organization sponsored locally by Northeast Georgia Health System, to Friends of Lake Lanier, a volunteer group that helps with projects around the lake.
The two groups met up at a storage facility in Gainesville and, along with Corps rangers, stocked a new loaner life jacket station at Duckett Mill Campground in West Hall. The life jackets will go to other stations around the lake as well.
Friends of Lake Lanier works with Eagle Scouts to build the stations, including the one at Duckett Mill, Connie Howell of Friends of Lake Lanier said.
“It takes everybody … to make this happen,” Cahn said. Howell agreed.
“This is a great example of doing good for the community and in the interest of saving lives,” she said.
The stations also feature bulletin boards with instructions in English and Spanish on how to properly put on a life jacket. At the Duckett Mill station, there’s also this strong message: “Kids don’t float. Life jackets do.”
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, four people died in 2021 on Lake Lanier, which is estimated to draw 12 million visitors annually. That’s compared to seven in 2020 and eight in 2019.
One of the biggest days for crowds is Memorial Day, which falls on May 30 this year.
“We also partner with Hall County parks and provide life vests for their stations too, so it’s kind of like partnerships everywhere,” said Elaina Lee of Safe Kids.