NGPG nurse shares experience of pregnancy with COVID-19

Although pregnant until recently and wearing full personal protective equipment while working, Wiley said she enjoys her job. She said her unique perspective of needing routine health care while expecting a child allowed her to empathize more with her patients who deal with chronic pain. Wiley said she understands the frustration of delaying care that’s not “life or death,” but still contributes to someone’s well being.

“When you’re in pain, some patients rely on procedures and schedule it out for weeks in advance,” she said. “To find out that you can’t have it, and you don’t know when you’re going to be able to have it, it has to be so devastating. You don’t want to be brushed aside until who knows when.”

Wiley said she felt motivated to not put off her patients’ care as much as she could, but do so in a safe manner.

“I put myself in their shoes,” she said “We’re going to do what we can to get them in here because I would hate to have to be rescheduled or put on a wait list.”

By the mid-summer, Wiley said the three pain medicine offices located in Braselton, Gainesville and Dawsonville were able to operate on a normal schedule.

On Monday, Dec. 7, Wiley gave birth to her son, Sullivan. She said her husband was able to stay with her in the delivery room, making the experience similar to her other two births.

“You really couldn’t tell the difference as far as care and staff,” Wiley said. “The nurses were amazing, and fortunately it (the pandemic) didn’t have an impact as far as that goes.”

During her time recovering from COVID-19 and serving as a nurse while pregnant, Wiley said her husband has been one of her biggest supporters.

“My husband worked from home with both kids while I was going to work,” she said. “They’re 5 and 3 (years old), and I don’t think I could’ve worked from home with them.”

As the winter creeps in, Wiley encourages people to follow COVID-19 guidelines and monitor their symptoms.

“Realize that in a few hours, you can go from feeling fine, to something is wrong,” she said. “Just be aware of it. We have to get things done and go to work, but we definitely have to do what we can to make sure we’re not needlessly exposing people.”