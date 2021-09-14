NGHS infectious disease expert answers vaccine questions

If you still have questions about vaccines for COVID-19, look for your answers here from the Northeast Georgia Health System’s director of infectious disease medicine, Dr. Supriya Mannepalli.

Mannepalli held a virtual information session Tuesday, Sept. 14, providing the latest information on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the delta variant, possible side effects, when young children may be able to get shots and much more.

When will my child (under 12) be able to get vaccinated?

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine available for people aged 12-18. Mannepalli said the FDA could approve shots for children under 12-years-old by early winter this year.

How effective are these vaccines compared with other common infectious disease vaccines?

“What we have observed for years in the case of flu vaccination is that even if those are mismatched strains, even with the low compatibility, even if someone develops symptomatic infection, the vaccine is very effective in preventing severe infection or hospitalization or death,” Mannepalli said.

Typically flu vaccines are 40-60% effective in preventing illness from the flu and prevent millions of cases each year, according to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Pfizer vaccine was about 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection for the earlier alpha variant of the virus, and Moderna was about 94.1% effective, according to the CDC.

“When it comes to Pfizer or Moderna, studies have shown, multiple studies across the world, they are effective in preventing symptomatic infection and also progression to severe disease and death,” Mannepalli said.

In a multi-state study from Jan. 1 to June 22 of this year, the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) were 89% effective against COVID-19 infections leading to hospitalization, 90% effective against infection leading to intensive care admission and 91% effective against infection leading to emergency department or urgent care visit. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 68% effective in preventing infection leading to hospitalization and 73% effective against infection leading to an emergency department or urgent care visit during the same period, Mannepalli said.

Are these vaccines still effective against the delta variant?

There has been some drop in effectiveness against the delta variant compared to previous strains, such as the alpha variant, which was the dominant strain in the United States during the January peak. The effectiveness for the Pfizer vaccine for those who had two doses is about 88% among those with the delta variant, Mannepalli said. Recent studies from the United Kingdom show that the Pfizer vaccine is 96% effective against hospitalization after two doses for those with the delta variant, she said.

Overall vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 associated hospitalization visits from June through August was about 86%, according to a nine state study, Mannepalli said. Vaccine effectiveness was lower among adults aged 75 and up at 76% than those 18-74, who saw 89% effectiveness from vaccines. Across all ages, vaccine effectiveness was highest among Moderna vaccine recipients at 95% than Pfizer (80%) or Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients (60%), according to the study.



