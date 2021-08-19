Department of Health approves third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised

Immunocompromised patients may now receive a third shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Previously, the department was waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide specific guidelines for which people would be eligible for the third dose.

The additional dose is available for those who already received both rounds of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to the statement released Thursday, Aug. 19. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been approved for an additional dose.

“This is an additional dose for individuals that have specific health conditions that limit their ability to make antibodies to fight off COVID-19 with only two doses of the vaccine, this is not a booster dose for the general population,” according to the statement.

Those eligible include people who have:

active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

received a solid-organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy

received CAR-T-cell or hemotopoietic stem cell transplant within the last two years

a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

an HIV infection

active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids

District 2 health departments will administer doses on a walk-in basis, and patients must present a signed doctor’s statement including the specific health condition they have. People may obtain forms at phdistrict2.org.

The health department hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday. It is closed every day for lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Some pharmacies are also administering third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for immunocompromised patients including CVS Pharmacy, Kroger, Walgreens and Wal-Mart.