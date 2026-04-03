PHOTOS: Hall County 2026 Master Gardeners Spring Expo Plant lovers browse through thousands of plants for sale Friday, April 3, 2026, during the annual Hall County Master Gardeners Spring Garden Expo with vendors from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama. The Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center event is known as the largest plant and gardening sale in North Georgia, and offers every gardening enthusiast expert advice and beginner tips along with an abundance of plants and garden supplies. - photo by Scott Rogers Plant lovers and gardening enthusiasts turned out Friday for the annual Hall County Master Gardeners Spring Garden Expo at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center.