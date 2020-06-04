These two midtown projects could join city tax incentive program

Two projects in midtown Gainesville could receive some tax incentives from a city program designed for such purposes.



The Enclave, a neighborhood of townhomes on Wills Street, will be adding seven new units. A sales and marketing company will relocate from the Limestone Parkway area to midtown on Main Street. Developers for the two projects hope to join the Midtown Tax Allocation District, a city program that allows property owners and developers to use extra dollars from higher property tax rates toward developing the property itself.

Properties that are approved for the TAD are taxed at the rate established in the TAD’s base year, which is 2006 for the midtown district. When a property is developed, its value will go up, and so will its taxes. The increased amount paid in property taxes instead goes into the TAD fund for the agreed time. Developers or property owners can use money from the TAD fund to pay for improvements to the property.

The city’s midtown TAD fund has about $600,000.

The city’s TAD advisory committee approved both developments at a meeting Thursday, and the Gainesville City Council will have the final vote at a future meeting.