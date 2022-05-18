This proposed subdivision could be one of largest to come to Lula

A 519-home subdivision is being proposed in Lula, which would be one of the largest residential proposals to ever come before the city.

The application from Pacific Group Inc., an Atlanta-based firm, would require converting Moss Farm, a 202-acre tract of land at 6232 Athens St., into a neighborhood with at least three tennis courts and a junior-Olympic-size swimming pool, according to planning documents.

“We find ourselves developing further out (from Atlanta),” said Kevin Seifert of Pacific Group.