This proposed subdivision could be one of largest to come to Lula

A 519-home subdivision is being proposed in Lula, which would be one of the largest residential proposals to ever come before the city.
The application from Pacific Group Inc., an Atlanta-based firm, would require converting Moss Farm, a 202-acre tract of land at 6232 Athens St., into a neighborhood with at least three tennis courts and a junior-Olympic-size swimming pool, according to planning documents.
“We find ourselves developing further out (from Atlanta),” said Kevin Seifert of Pacific Group.
The development isn’t necessarily planned as workforce housing, Seifert said, but the Ga. 365 corridor has continued to develop as Kubota’s new facility opened last month and construction of the Northeast Georgia Inland Port is set to start soon.
Dennis Bergin, the city manager and planning director for Lula, said the applicant may need to increase lot sizes as they work through the process. The proposed density is about 2.5 units per acre with minimum lot sizes of 5,280 square feet.
The proposal requires annexation into Lula and rezoning of the property from agricultural use to planned residential development.
It would be the largest subdivision in the area other than Magnolia Station nearby, which is planned to be 549 homes when built out.
“We’re excited to hopefully develop in Lula,” Seifert said.
The application will go before the Lula Planning Commission on June 7 and Lula City Council is set to hear it on June 20. The planning commission may only make recommendations and a final decision will be made by the city council.