New Hardee’s could be closer to reality with this vote on Thursday

The first vote on a new Hardee’s restaurant at 5512 McEver Road, is set for Thursday, Aug. 17, by Flowery Branch City Council.

JPC Design and Construction LLC is seeking to build the restaurant as part of a makeover of a strip shopping center that sits off McEver at G.C. Crow Road/Gainesville Street. The center is now anchored by a Chevron gas station/convenience store.

“The end unit will be demolished and the restaurant built,” according to a city of Flowery Branch report about the Hardee’s project. “The remaining suites will be renovated inside and out. Landscaping will be enhanced and new signage will be installed.”

JPC Design and Construction LLC is asking to rezone the 2-acre site from neighborhood shopping to highway business to allow for the restaurant.

A final vote will take place at a later meeting.

- Jeff Gill