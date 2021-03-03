How warehouse proposal denied by Flowery Branch in December may resurface

A proposed 396,900 square feet of warehouse space denied by the Flowery Branch City Council in December now could move forward as a part of the city of Buford, instead.



Neighbors still oppose the project at 6533 McEver Road, including through a petition circulating online.

CA-Ventures is seeking an annexation and rezoning of the property, set to go before the Buford Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.

The project involves construction of two buildings. No tenants are listed in paperwork to the city, but CA-Ventures, a Chicago-based real estate management firm, says the project could produce 185 jobs.