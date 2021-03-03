How warehouse proposal denied by Flowery Branch in December may resurface

A proposed 396,900 square feet of warehouse space denied by the Flowery Branch City Council in December now could move forward as a part of the city of Buford, instead.
Neighbors still oppose the project at 6533 McEver Road, including through a petition circulating online.
CA-Ventures is seeking an annexation and rezoning of the property, set to go before the Buford Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.
The project involves construction of two buildings. No tenants are listed in paperwork to the city, but CA-Ventures, a Chicago-based real estate management firm, says the project could produce 185 jobs.
“As currently zoned, the property does not have reasonable economic use,” said Steve Rowley, CA-Ventures senior vice president, in a letter to Buford. “The proposed project will not cause an excessive or burdensome use of the existing streets based on the proposed improvements. The proposed use has a minimal impact on the utilities and schools.”
Neighbors have a different take on the project.
Farley Barge, co-founder of the nearby addiction recovery center Lightway Recovery, said he didn’t understand why CA-Ventures “would continue to pursue this project with overwhelming opposition that they’ve received.”
He and other residents have said they were worried about the development’s impact on traffic, especially with larger trucks, and safety near residential neighborhoods.
“There are numerous appropriate places to build M-1 facilities without ruining the infrastructure, landscape, property values, already tenuous safety, and residential climate of this area,” says the online petition.
M-1 is a zoning category that would include warehouses.
The planning board’s action would serve as a recommendation to the Buford City Commission at its April 5 meeting.
Buford Planning Commission
What: Rezoning/annexation for proposed 396,900 square feet of warehouse space off McEver Road
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9
Where: Buford City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway