Here’s why Hall County objects to an annexation attempt for a warehouse in Buford

The Hall Board of Commissioners voted Monday, March 8, to object to an annexation request of 34 acres for 396,900 square feet of warehouse space at 6533 McEver Road.

CA-Ventures, a Chicago-based real estate management firm, is set to go before the Buford Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, with a final consideration by the Buford City Commission set for April 5.

The firm, which also is seeking rezoning to light industrial from agricultural-residential, initially sought the development in unincorporated Hall, withdrawing the proposal in November 2020 “because of substantial opposition,” Hall County Attorney Van Stephens told the commission.

Then the proposal was denied by the Flowery Branch City Council in December, after more than a dozen residents told officials they were concerned about traffic, safety and the effects on nearby residential neighborhoods.

Neighbors still oppose the project at 6533 McEver Road, including through a petition circulating online. By 5 p.m. Monday, the petition had more than 500 signatures.

“There are numerous appropriate places to build M-1 facilities without ruining the infrastructure, landscape, property values, already tenuous safety, and residential climate of this area,” says the online petition.

M-1 is a zoning category that would include warehouses.

Farley Barge, co-founder of the nearby addiction recovery center Lightway Recovery, said in a recent interview with The Times he didn’t understand why CA-Ventures “would continue to pursue this project with overwhelming opposition that they’ve received.”

There is virtually no light industrial in the immediate surrounding area, according to Stephens, who added the proposal and annexation would “result in a zoning and use that is more intense than (what’s in) our future land-use plan. It would also impose a significant increase in burden on the county’s infrastructure, primarily McEver Road.”

Hall’s objection carries more than symbolic weight.

According to Stephens, “there’s a statutory process that involves arbitration of the issues. We would go through this annexation dispute resolution process before anything happens in the city of Buford. This will put the annexation process on hold until we determine these issues.”

The process could “take a few months,” he said.