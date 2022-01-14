Heavily opposed subdivision request on Martin Road set to resurface in Oakwood

A proposed Martin Road subdivision that has drawn strong objections from area residents and Hall County is poised to go back before Oakwood city officials starting Tuesday.
Cajun-Dawg Land Holdings LLC originally sought to build 90 homes on the South Hall property — a project that brought a storm of protest, including a formal objection by Hall County to the developer’s annexation requests.
Cajun-Dawg withdrew the request last summer, after the Oakwood Planning Commission recommended denial and before Oakwood City Council was to consider the project. The developer has since refiled with Oakwood, trimming the number of homes to 61.
“It’s going to be a nice subdivision,” said Johnny Free, president of Cajun-Dawg, saying homes could be valued as high as $800,000.
Area residents, however, are still up in arms.
“Martin Road is already absorbing a burden beyond capacity for traffic volume that will only grow as the 312 households of the Atwood apartment community become fully occupied,” Cathy Drerup said, referring to an apartment complex that has opened across from Martin Technology Academy.
And Jeanne Cochran, who lives off Martin Road, has concerns about traffic and the proposed neighborhood’s burden on schools and public services, such as police and fire.
Some of the opposition has been extreme, Free said, citing one anonymous letter sent to the property owner that says, “Don’t sell to greedy developers. We will make your life hell and will not allow it to go through.”
Cajun-Dawg is seeking annexation and rezoning of 25.7 acres at 4465 Martin Road and 4291 and 4292 Falcon Crest Drive for the development.
The proposal is set to go before the planning board, set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle.
The planning board would make a recommendation of approval or denial. City Council would make a final decision later, following a public hearing.
In the meantime, Hall County “would be filing a new objection based on the old one that supplements and renews the objections based on new information provided by the applicant,” spokesman Brian Stewart said in an email Friday, Jan. 14..
“The proposed annexation and rezoning would result in a material increase in infrastructure demands upon Hall County,” the old objection stated. “(The) area has developed with lower density residential subdivisions in the past, and the surrounding area is substantially lower density residential in character.”
Oakwood Planning Commission
What: proposed subdivision off Martin Road
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18
Where: Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle