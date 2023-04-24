When improvements can be expected at this Hall park

One of the ballfields will receive all new fencing while work on fencing surrounding the other fields will consist of repairs, according to Director of Parks and Community Services Brent Holloway. New dugouts will be constructed at four of the park’s fields, he said.

A previous vendor who received a bid to complete the fencing improvements at the park in early-2022, never completed the work as intended, according to county documents.

Holloway, who said funding for the project will come from county impact fees, described the work as fundamental to Hall County’s long term vision for parks and recreation areas.

“It’s part of our ongoing improvements and maintenance for our athletics facilities,” he said. “Alberta-Banks is a big one – it is in a very populated part of the county…it’s a great park, so it’ll do a lot for us to have it fully-functional and ready to rock when fall rolls around and we start doing fall ball.”

If approved by commissioners at their regular meeting Tuesday, April 25, Holloway said work will begin some time next month and be complete by the end of this summer.