What Sterling residents said about proposed townhomes in their neighborhood





Speaking in a public hearing before Flowery Branch City Council, one resident cited concerns about traffic, saying nearby Capitola Farm Road "is already a mess" and that if the townhomes are built, "it's going to be accident after accident there."

Others complained about the look of the townhomes, saying they believed they're not compatible with the rest of the neighborhood.

The project "is not with Sterling standards at all," resident Chris Fetterman said.

He added that he believes the property could eventually sell as light commercial.

NNP-Looper Lake LLC is asking for a change in the planned unit development zoning to allow for the townhomes to be built on nearly 8 acres.

The site was graded in 2017 and eyed originally for commercial use.

The project initially was submitted in March 2021 but was withdrawn in May before a first vote by the council.

When it resurfaced, a new public hearing was first set for Jan. 6. It has been postponed since that time.

A first vote by the council is set for May 19.



