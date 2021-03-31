What passed and failed in General Assembly so far — and how Hall’s delegation voted

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers agreed to a 2022 budget Wednesday that restores some money to K-12 education, increases some mental health funding, and pays nursing home operators more.

The budget passed the Senate 52-0 on the last day of the 2021 session, after the House and Senate worked out relatively minor differences. It was still awaiting a vote in the House in the final hours of the session.

The plan would spend $27.3 billion in state money and $22.5 billion in federal and other money in the year starting July 1, for total spending of nearly $50 billion.

Lawmakers are putting back a fraction of the $2.2 billion lawmakers cut last year when they feared a big drop in tax revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic. Billions of incoming federal aid will boost spending in some areas, while Gov. Brian Kemp will decide how to spend $4.6 billion more.

A majority of cuts made last year to K-12 education would be restored, and some money would be added for mental health. But many other cuts in state money made last year would stay, with state spending still below what lawmakers had originally planned for this year.

Lawmakers worked through numerous bills as the midnight deadline approached.

Some key proposals that passed include an overhaul of state elections law that restricts some kinds of voting and a small income tax cut.

A plan to raise Georgia’s age for adult criminal charges from 17 to 18 failed, as did a proposed change to the distracted driving law.

Because it's the first year of a two-year term, measures that don't pass this year could still pass next year. Here's a look at the status of some significant issues:

Passed

All of Hall County’s delegation approved, unless otherwise noted. Some votes were unavailable as of deadline. Click links for more details about the bill and the progression through the legislative process.



Failed

ADULT CRIMINAL AGE: The age for charging most people with adult crimes would have risen from 17 to 18 in Georgia under House Bill 272. Hall County’s representatives voted against.

COAL ASH: House Bill 647 would have required 50 years of groundwater monitoring at coal ash ponds near power plants that are closed. Hall County’s representatives approved.

DISTRACTED DRIVING: Georgia drivers wouldn't be able to avoid penalties by telling judges they have purchased hands-free devices for their cellphones under House Bill 247. Barr and Dunahoo voted against, Dubnik did not vote and Hawkins approved.

Pending

TAX BREAKS: Senators and representatives are trying to negotiate a deal over Senate Bill 6, which deals with new tax breaks as well as a review of how much revenue the state is forgoing because of tax breaks.

SPORTS BETTING: Senate Resolution 135 and Senate Bill 142 would let Georgia’s voters decide whether they’ll allow sports betting. Lawmakers would split the proceeds among college scholarships for low income students, expanded high speed internet access and rural health care services.

PATIENT VISITATION: Hospitals and nursing homes could be required to allow patient visitors, after many cut visitor access because of the coronavirus pandemic, under House Bill 290, although the Senate version strips those mandates

TEACHER INCENTIVES: House Bill 32 would give a $3,000-per-year state income tax credit to some Georgia teachers who agree to work in certain rural or low-performing schools.

GUN LAWS: House Bill 218 would loosen Georgia law to allow anyone from any state who has a concealed weapons permit to carry their gun in Georgia and prohibit gun permitting, gun sales and shooting ranges from being shut down in a state of emergency.

PROTEST LIMITS: House Bill 289 would require a permit for any protest statewide, and classify it as an illegal assembly if two or more people harass someone in a wide range of public places, and enact harsher penalties for acts including blocking highways.

PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT: The state would create a new commission that could investigate and discipline elected district attorneys and prosecutors in House Bill 411.

Times staff compiled votes from local legislators.