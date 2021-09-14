These six proposed developments set for a vote Thursday by Flowery Branch City Council

A full slate of proposed developments are scheduled for votes Thursday, Sept. 16, by the Flowery Branch City Council.

Here’s a look at the proposals:

$30 million industrial center sought near I-985

A long-vacant, highly visible lot could be the home of another industrial development.

The $30 million project calls for two buildings with a combined 336,960 square feet on nearly 38 acres off Thurmon Tanner Parkway and Phil Niekro Boulevard, near Interstate 985.

The land is part of an 85-acre tract between Thurmon Tanner and I-985.

“The property has been marketed as a retail development for many years and has not seen any development take place as currently zoned, suggesting there is not a reasonable economic use as currently zoned,” says Hines Acquisitions LLC in a letter to the city describing the industrial project.

“With global e-commerce sales up over 140% in the last five years, logistics and industrial real estate have become the new retail in many respects.”

Hines is seeking to rezone the property from highway business to light industrial. A tenant or tenants aren’t named in city documents.

If approved, the development would join many such projects underway in the Flowery Branch area, including Makita off Falcon Parkway near I-985.

Hardee’s restaurant set for final vote

A Hardee’s restaurant is planned at 5512 McEver Road as part of a strip shopping center already there.

JPC Design and Construction LLC is seeking to build the restaurant as part of a makeover of the shopping center now anchored by a Chevron gas station/convenience store.

“The end unit will be demolished and the restaurant built,” according to a city of Flowery Branch report about the Hardee’s project. “The remaining suites will be renovated inside and out. Landscaping will be enhanced and new signage will be installed.”

PC Design and Construction LLC is asking to rezone the 2-acre site from neighborhood shopping to highway business to allow for the restaurant.

Social media has been abuzz with talk about the proposed Hardee’s, drawing both supporters and foes.

Flowery Branch staff supports the project, saying in a report that it “will fit in with the surrounding proposed and current businesses and residences.”

McEver Road townhome proposal may get final vote

A McEver Road townhome proposal that has dragged throughout much of the year, including withdrawal by the developer at one point, may get a final vote.

Fall Leaf is seeking annexation of parcels at 6495 McEver Road and 6509 McEver Road totaling 25 acres and rezoning from Hall County agricultural and highway business to Flowery Branch multi-family residential.

The number of townhomes has varied throughout the year, with the latest number at 152.

Hall County objected to the original application, with Fall Leaf agreeing to reduce density.

Prices haven’t been determined yet.

A Flowery Branch staff report supports the project saying “the proposed residential use will fit in well with the corridor.”



