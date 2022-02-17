Start your engines. Street racing legal this weekend at Lanier Raceplex

Cracking down on illegal street racing has been a priority in Atlanta over the past year. Gov. Brian Kemp created a multi-agency crime suppression and street racing enforcement detail through the Department of Public Safety in April. Since the detail’s first report in April, it has issued more than 13,000 citations or arrests.

“In an effort to lower the temperature in the car scene … me and my club we started this track event series where we’re trying to give everyone who loves cars a place that’s off the street,” Consaul said. “What we found is that we hit an unbelievable need. … This is nothing more than a rebellion against the COVID lockdowns.”

The event will take place all day Sunday, Feb. 20, at Lanier Raceplex and could get a crowd as big as 8,000 people, Consaul said. This would be their smallest event so far, he said.

“We consider ourselves a half-way house,” Consaul said. “Adrenaline is a very powerful drug. … This is a safe legal place. Come in here. We’ll take care of you. We’ll give you a place to do your thing.”

One of the main events is a slow drifting competition inside a fenced pit, where participants are judged on how tight they turn around a center cone or how close to outside barriers they stay. Two to three cars can participate at a time, and drivers can also be judged on how closely they mimic another car.

The event will also feature traditional drifting around a track and an exotic car show with a winner determined by judges.

The car show will start the day-long event, showing off Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens and others, Consaul said. Participants must sign waivers to participate in events, according to event details, plus cars are given a technical inspection and drivers are given helmets before racing. Tickets start at $20.

Bruce Piefke of Caffeine and Octane, which took over ownership of the raceplex at the start of the year, said he’s excited for the event, and ensured they will have ample security.

“If you give them the opportunity to do well, then they will,” Piefke said of potential attendees.

Piefke suggested they could put on more events like this if all goes well, but local officials said they are concerned about the strain past Take It to the Track events put on local law enforcement. Hall County Commissioner Kathy Cooper said she and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office were not given adequate notice of the event. The event is permitted for 3,000 cars, but Cooper would have rather started with an event with less than 100 people.

“I’m very skeptical about it,” she said. “It’s a new event. It’s something that I don’t think should be their first event (in Hall County) and be that big of an event. … if everything goes wrong, it’s just going to be something that causes problems in the future.”

The Sheriff’s Office was told about the event in late January, according to a statement from Sheriff Gerald Couch.

“With the safety of residents and visitors in mind, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office will have an increased patrol presence along the Winder Highway corridor,” Couch said in a statement. “Our law enforcement personnel have handled large events of this magnitude in the past, but we do want our Hall County residents to use extra caution in the area because of the additional traffic that will be on the roadway Sunday.

“My greatest concern is the post-event conduct by those leaving the venue. Any reckless driving behavior will not be tolerated and will be dealt with harshly.”

Other Take It to the Track events have resulted in traffic citations and arrests following the event, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In the last six months, Hall County has made nine arrests for street racing, eight for “laying drags” and 56 for reckless driving.

“Some people will need the pressure of the courts to convince them to stop,” Consaul said. “Some people just want an alternative to where they’re doing it. If they’re given the choice between legal and illegal, they would choose legal every time. … We’re just trying to give them a safe place.”