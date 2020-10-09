Lula voters will decide on Sunday alcohol sales next month

Lula city residents will have a pair of extra items on their Nov. 3 ballots, asking them to decide whether Sunday alcohol sales will be allowed in Lula.

Lula does not currently allow Sunday alcohol sales, but Hall County does.

Voters who live in city limits will see two referendums on their ballots. One would allow for sales of malt beverages and wine by the drink and another would allow package sales of malt beverages and wine by retailers. Both would allow the sales on Sundays between 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The resolutions for the referendums were previously approved by the Lula City Council and received approval from the Hall County Board of Elections to be placed on the ballot.

“The intention was to give (Lula businesses) extra help in being able to compete with other establishments outside the city,” Mayor Jim Grier told The Times in July. “We’re trying to help our businesses as much as we can. It has been something requested, and the council felt it was wise to let the city have this.”

Early voting starts Oct. 12 for the Nov. 3 election.