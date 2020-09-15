Land-use request involving Oakwood apartments has stalled. Here’s what’s next

A move by Atlanta-based Oxford Properties LLC toward a proposed 290 apartments in Oakwood has been put on hold.



Oakwood City Council voted Monday, Sept. 14 to table the issue until its Dec. 14 meeting.

Atlanta-based Oxford Properties LLC is asking Oakwood to change its land-use designation for the area where the apartments would be built from commercial to residential. The commercial designation there now is part of the city’s long-range comprehensive plan, which lays out what city staff believe is the most appropriate use for land within city limits.

Oxford is trying to assemble six pieces of property for the complex, which would be built near Plainview Road and run south along Ga. 13, overlooking Interstate 985.

If it can change the land-use designation, the developer would then have another hoop to jump through to enable the project to move forward – seeking a rezoning from highway business to planned residential development.