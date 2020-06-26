Jim Crow Road name is under fire, but history suggests something other than racism





Petitions have circulated for and against the road name, and Flowery Branch City Council is set to take up the issue at its meeting Thursday, July 2. Mayor Mike Miller is proposing changing the name of the city’s portion of the road to G.C. Crow Road.

The stretch is short – just 400 feet between McEver and Radford roads – but the move is important, especially with the climate concerning racial equality, Miller said.

“I’ve been reluctant to change it because I don’t want to erase the history of a man who was so good for our area,” Miller said in an interview this week.

“However, in this day and time and this atmosphere, perception is reality. And the perception of anyone who doesn’t know the area or the story behind that road name, when they’re entering Flowery Branch, at a major gateway for our city, they see that name. And the perception is the city is a racist city.”

Before Miller’s push, a petition circulated calling for the name change. More than 7,500 people have signed the petition, which also decries the road name’s racist implications.