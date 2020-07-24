How you can offer input on proposed Hall millage rate

Monday is the last chance for Hall County residents to give their two cents on a potentially higher property taxes resulting from an unchanged millage rate.

The Hall County school board approved a preliminary budget for the 2020-2021 school year earlier this month that would leave the millage rate unchanged but could result in a property tax increase for some homeowners.

The current millage rate is 17.55 mills. One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value. For a homeowner to avoid having to pay higher taxes due to a higher assessed property value, the school board would have to roll back the 2020 millage rate to 16.669 mills.

With the millage rate staying at 17.55 mills, as the school system has proposed, some homeowners can expect to see an increase of 5.29% in property taxes levied, based on an expected increase in property value.

Because the proposed budget includes a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate, Georgia law requires the school district to have three public hearings before finalizing the rate to allow homeowners to express their opinions. The millage rate is on the agenda for discussion at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. hearings on Monday, July 27, at the Hall County School District central office, at 711 Green St. in Gainesville.