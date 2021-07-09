Here’s how you could soon request a speed hump in your neighborhood

Hall County is considering a new process to allow residents to request speed tables which would require at least 75% of residents on the street to approve it.

Under this new code, residents or homeowners associations could submit a request to the Hall County Traffic Engineering Division for a speed table, which is wider than a typical speed bump, on their street. Staff then would review the application and see if the location qualifies. Then, it is the applicant’s responsibility to get affirmative signatures from at least 75% of property owners who live on the street.