Update: Hall County votes on partnering with Corps of Engineers to prevent closure of three federal parks A gate closes off the campground portion of Bolding Mill Park Tuesday, Oct. 24, ,2023, as the campground has closed for the season. Hall County is partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to maintain Bolding Mill, Duckett Mill and Old Federal Park Campgrounds. - photo by Scott Rogers Hall County could soon aid in funding and management of three federal parks to prevent potential closure.